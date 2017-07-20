AlphaBay, the largest marketplace on the dark web, is seized by U.S.

The latest "dark web" bust shows criminals can no longer hide behind encrypted websites, officials say.

The Justice Department announced Thursday that it had seized AlphaBay, the Internet’s largest secret marketplace for drugs and other crime, in the government's latest effort to penetrate the so-called dark web.

AlphaBay operated on the encrypted Tor network and carried more than 250,000 listings for drugs, including heroin and powerful synthetic opioids, officials said.

The two-year-old site was 10 times larger than Silk Road, the notorious online marketplace seized in 2013.

Andrew McCabe, acting director of the FBI, said the case should serve as a warning that authorities will crack down on encrypted websites that support criminal enterprises.

“They’re living on borrowed time,” he said at a news conference at the Justice Department.

Alexandre Cazes, 25, who was accused of owning the site, was arrested in Thailand on July 5; authorities seized millions in digital currencies, officials said.

Cazes, a Canadian citizen, died in Thai custody a week later in what officials said was an apparent suicide.

At the time, authorities in the Netherlands were secretly monitoring another dark web marketplace called Hansa and were watching as AlphaBay’s sellers flocked to the site.

Hansa was also seized Thursday, and U.S. authorities say the evidence in that case will lead to more arrests in Europe.

More than two-thirds of the sales listings on AlphaBay were for illicit drugs, authorities said, but people also used the site to sell firearms, counterfeit goods, fake identification documents and malware for cybercrimes.

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said drugs sold on the site have been linked to several deaths in the U.S., including a 13-year-old boy in Park City, Utah, who died after taking a synthetic drug that a classmate had bought on AlphaBay.

“The dark net is not a place to hide,” Sessions said.