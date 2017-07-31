Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director

Anthony Scaramucci, who was announced little more than a week ago as President Trump's White House communications director, was ousted Monday before he had even officially taken the job.

John F. Kelly, the newly sworn-in White House chief of staff, told Scaramucci around 9:30 a.m. EDT that he was going to be replaced, according to a person close to White House.

In a statement officially announcing the move, the White House said Scaramucci "felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Scaramucci, a former hedge fund executive who enjoyed the limelight, had come on strong in his brief tenure, highlighted by a profane tirade against colleagues that was delivered last week to a New Yorker reporter.

The abrupt shift seemed to reflect Kelly's mission to bring order to the chain of command within the chaotic administration.

Yet in cutting Scaramucci, the new chief of staff was undoing Trump's own hiring decision. Scaramucci told reporters when he was hired that he would be reporting directly to the president at Trump's directive, bypassing the normal chain that would have the communications director report to the chief of staff.

Scaramucci's unusually short tenure reflects a moment of extreme turbulence in the White House, which has been embroiled in infighting and facing low poll numbers for the president, a floundering legislative agenda and the investigations involving Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.

After word spread of Scaramucci's ouster, former Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who resigned when Scaramucci took over but was still working in the White House, walked out of his office to a throng of reporters.

"Is this a surprise party?" he asked.

