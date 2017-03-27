Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions: 'Sanctuary cities' must end

U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, right, with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, delivers remarks on state cooperation with federal immigration officials at a press conference.

The Trump administration is continuing its tough talk against “sanctuary cities,” which shelter people living in the country illegally by refusing to help the federal government enforce immigration laws.

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions says he is “urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws.”

He says the Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs. The Obama administration had a similar policy in place.

President Trump had said during the campaign that he would “defund” such cities by taking away their federal funding.

But legal precedent suggests that would have been difficult to do.

So-called sanctuary cities include New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as many smaller municipalities.