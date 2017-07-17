CBO analysis of latest GOP healthcare bill delayed

There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama administration healthcare law.

The Congressional Budget Office had been scheduled to release an analysis on the latest GOP bill on Monday, including its estimated cost and scope of insurance coverage.

But the Senate Budget Committee on Sunday said the release had been postponed. The committee did not provide an explanation or indicate when the analysis was expected, saying it will provide further information and updates as appropriate.

The CBO's announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was delaying a highly anticipated Senate vote on the bill this week, after Sen. John McCain disclosed that he had undergone surgery. Doctors had advised McCain to recover in Arizona this week.