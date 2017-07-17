Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Democrats say Donald Trump Jr. meeting takes inquiry to a "new level"
- New polls show decline for President Trump and a warning for Democrats
- The GOP plan to reform Obamacare would end one of the law's most popular protections
- Former Soviet intelligence agent also met with Trump's son, son-in-law and campaign manager
CBO analysis of latest GOP healthcare bill delayed
|Associated Press
There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama administration healthcare law.
The Congressional Budget Office had been scheduled to release an analysis on the latest GOP bill on Monday, including its estimated cost and scope of insurance coverage.
But the Senate Budget Committee on Sunday said the release had been postponed. The committee did not provide an explanation or indicate when the analysis was expected, saying it will provide further information and updates as appropriate.
The CBO's announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was delaying a highly anticipated Senate vote on the bill this week, after Sen. John McCain disclosed that he had undergone surgery. Doctors had advised McCain to recover in Arizona this week.