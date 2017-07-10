Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
Reporting from BEIJING
China says the U.S. has apologized for name gaffe
China said Monday that the U.S. has apologized for mistakenly describing Chinese President Xi Jinping as the leader of Taiwan.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China asked the United States for an explanation of the mistake, and that the U.S. said it was a technical error and corrected it.
In a statement issued Saturday about a meeting in Germany between Xi and President Trump, the White House press office described Xi as president of the Republic of China, the formal name for Taiwan. Communist China, led by Xi, is called the People's Republic of China.
The issue is particularly sensitive because Beijing insists that Taiwan is part of its territory.