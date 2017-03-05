Politics
Administration refuses to offer evidence for Trump accusation that Obama tapped his phones during the election

Brian Bennett
(Luis M. Alvarez / Associated Press)
President Trump , confronted by mounting pressure for an independent investigation into his associates’ ties to Russia, unleashed a startling and unsupported attack on his predecessor Saturday, accusing former President Obama of wiretapping his phones during the 2016 election.

Trump’s flurry of Twitter messages, which was supported by no evidence, was bizarre even for a White House with a history of broadsides against political opponents. Throughout the day, administration officials refused to offer any explanation for the president’s missive or any evidence to back it up.

