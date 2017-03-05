Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Jeff Sessions says he'll recuse himself from investigation of Russian election influence
- Catch up quickly on the Sessions saga so far
- Here's how Sessions became so influential in the Trump administration
- See how Sessions has gained influence in Washington
- The next big legal hurdle for Trump's immigration enforcement: fast-track deportations
Administration refuses to offer evidence for Trump accusation that Obama tapped his phones during the election
|Brian Bennett
President Trump , confronted by mounting pressure for an independent investigation into his associates’ ties to Russia, unleashed a startling and unsupported attack on his predecessor Saturday, accusing former President Obama of wiretapping his phones during the 2016 election.
Trump’s flurry of Twitter messages, which was supported by no evidence, was bizarre even for a White House with a history of broadsides against political opponents. Throughout the day, administration officials refused to offer any explanation for the president’s missive or any evidence to back it up.