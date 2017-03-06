Civil rights leaders to meet Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions on Tuesday

Leaders from some of the country's most prominent civil rights organizations, many of which have been critical of the Trump administration's record on civil rights, plan to meet Tuesday with Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

The group includes the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights President Wade Henderson, National Urban League President Marc Morial, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law President Kristen Clarke, National Action Network President Rev. Al Sharpton, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill, and National Coalition on Black Civic Participation President Melanie L. Campbell.

According to a news release from the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, an umbrella group, the civil rights leaders plan to "express grave concern for several troubling actions by the Department of Justice and the Trump administration."

The civil rights leaders' agenda will include addressing Trump's newly revamped executive order on refugees and travel from six majority-Muslim countries, voting rights, police reform, the Violence Against Women Act, LGBTQ rights, sentencing reform and hate crimes.

The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Eastern time at the Department of Justice.