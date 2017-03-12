“All he has to do is pick up the phone, call the director of the CIA, director of national intelligence, and say, ‘OK, what happened?'” said McCain. “Because they certainly should know whether the former president of the United States was wiretapping Trump Tower.”

“The president has one of two choices: Either retract, or provide the information that the American people deserve,” McCain said in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said it was incumbent on Trump to “clear this up.”

Congressional pressure – some from the Republican side of the aisle – is mounting over President Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that he was wiretapped on President Obama’s orders during last year’s presidential campaign.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) said the veracity of Trump’s tweet eight days ago accusing Obama needed to be aired in an open hearing. Obama, through a spokesman, denied ordering Trump’s phones wiretapped, which would have been illegal.

Schiff said such a serious charge, made amid ongoing investigations over ties between Trump aides and Russia, should be either publicly supported with evidence or withdrawn.

“Either the president quite deliberately, for some reason, made up the charge, or perhaps more disturbing, the president really believes this,” Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), interviewed on the same program, said an “air of distrust” had grown up around Trump and some of those around him.

“I just think that the president has to be — I've told him this, by the way — that he needs to be careful with what he tweets and what he says,” he said.

Some Republicans, however, put the emphasis on an assertion made a week ago by former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper that under his watch, no evidence had been found of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in Moscow’s interference in the U.S. election.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), interviewed on ABC’s “This Week,” said Trump’s opponents needed to avoid being drawn into “wild-eyed, hair-on-fire” theories about Russian entanglements on the part of the president’s campaign aides.

“I hope that we get to the bottom of all these matters and that we make all those conclusions public to the American people,” said Cotton, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Other senior Republicans were saying as little as possible about the matter.

House Majority Leader Paul Ryan, appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” was reminded by interviewer John Dickerson that he was one of the “Gang of Eight” with access to high-level intelligence briefings.

“Have you seen anything to suggest there are wiretaps?” Dickerson asked.

Ryan replied: “No.”