Dark and dim or punchy and political? What kind of address will Trump deliver?

It’s speech day.

When President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, will he deliver a dark, dim view of the nation – similar to his inaugural address – or a punchy, polemical condemnation of the press and Washington establishment, much like he did last week at the Conservative Political Action Conference?

One thing is certain: Trump loves to give a speech.

And conservative media – much like the press as a whole – can't wait for his speech

Here are some of today’s headlines:

Trump invites victims of illegal immigrant crime as guests for speech to Congress (Washington Times)

If we’re just looking at Trump’s guest list, then it appears his speech could be grim.

Several of the guests Trump and First Lady Melania Trump invited to his address are the victims of violent crimes committed by individuals in the country illegally.

“The dichotomy between valedictorians and felons in the illegal immigrant community has been on display over the last two years as Mr. Trump has tried to give the victims of illegal immigrant crime the same profile as the illegal immigrants themselves,” notes this piece.

Indeed, throughout the campaign Trump told the stories of people killed by immigrants who crossed the border illegally. Some of those people, such as teenager Jamiel Shaw Jr., were from California.

Jamiel, a high school football standout, was fatally shot in 2008 in Los Angeles by an immigrant who was in the country illegally. His father, Jamiel Shaw Sr., was often seen on the campaign trail alongside Trump telling his story.

Trump has signed executive orders in recent weeks to speed up deportations of violent criminals without documentation.

Hundreds of noncitizens registered to vote in Ohio, investigation finds (Daily Caller)

Trump’s claim last month that nearly 5 million people voted illegally in November was, um, false. (The nonpartisan PoltiFact gave his statements on the issue a rating of “Pants on Fire,” which basically means it’s completely untrue.)

But this report, highlighted prominently on the Caller’s website, cites a recent investigation in Ohio that found hundreds of noncitizens are registered to vote in the state.

“According to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, his office has identified a total of 821 noncitizens registered to vote in the Buckeye State since 2011 — 126 of whom voted in at least one election,” notes the piece.

Husted was a vocal critic of Trump’s voter fraud claims

Still, in a statement released this week, Husted, a Republican, said “in light of the national discussion about illegal voting it is important to inform our discussions with facts. The fact is voter fraud happens, it is rare and when it happens, we hold people accountable.”

Husted said that this year his office discovered 385 noncitizens registered to vote in Ohio, 82 of whom have cast at least one ballot, notes the Caller report.

Women with guns: The next threat to the Democratic Party (Washington Examiner)

It’s among the most polarizing topics in the country: gun laws.

The issue comes to the forefront with every mass shooting and Democrats often call for stricter gun laws, while Republicans say that would infringe on Americans' 2nd Amendment rights.



This feature piece notes an uptick in gun ownership among women in recent years and suggests it could hurt Democrats, who often press for more – not less – gun control.

“There is a lesson within a lesson here. As Democrats continue to make gun control a wedge issue in elections, they underestimate the damage they are doing to their own chances among women, who have been flocking to buy guns in the past few years,” writes Salena Zito in this dispatch from Harrisburg, Pa.

“These same voters, whom the NRA calls the 'shy voters,' also flocked to Donald Trump, and they are unlikely to reverse course before next year's midterm elections. So as wedge issues go, this one is becoming more of a loser for the left,” she writes.