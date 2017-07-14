Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- From Paris, Trump tweets that Senate GOP "must" pass healthcare bill, but it's in peril
- Trump wrongly says Russian lawyer got into the U.S. thanks to Obama's attorney general
- There is no need for a full wall along U.S.-Mexico border, Trump says
- Ex-CEO Tillerson vents frustration, says Trump government "not a highly disciplined organization"
- Trump lawyer tells critic to "watch your back," later says he acted inappropriately
Divided Senate Republicans unveil new version of Obamacare repeal bill
|Lisa Mascaro and Noam N. Levey
With their bid to roll back the Affordable Care Act only a vote away from collapse, Republican leaders scrambled Thursday to rally GOP senators behind revised healthcare legislation in hopes of passing it next week.
The new version — which represents Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s latest bid to unite his fractious caucus — still would enact historic cuts in federal healthcare assistance to low- and moderate-income Americans and fundamentally scale back Medicaid’s half-century-old guarantee of health coverage for the poor.
The revised bill would further loosen insurance requirements to allow health plans to offer stripped-down, cheaper plans, a move designed to win over skeptical conservative senators.