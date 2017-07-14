Divided Senate Republicans unveil new version of Obamacare repeal bill

With their bid to roll back the Affordable Care Act only a vote away from collapse, Republican leaders scrambled Thursday to rally GOP senators behind revised healthcare legislation in hopes of passing it next week.

The new version — which represents Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s latest bid to unite his fractious caucus — still would enact historic cuts in federal healthcare assistance to low- and moderate-income Americans and fundamentally scale back Medicaid’s half-century-old guarantee of health coverage for the poor.

The revised bill would further loosen insurance requirements to allow health plans to offer stripped-down, cheaper plans, a move designed to win over skeptical conservative senators.