President Trump's first speech to Congress:
- Trump lays out his agenda and touts "promises kept"
- Read the remarks as prepared
- Trump's guests : 3 Californians whose relatives were killed by people in the U.S. illegally
- Maxine Waters skipp ed the speech
- Here's why Democratic women were wearing white
Don't blame NAFTA for all the U.S. factory job losses
|Don Lee
President Trump is correct in saying that U.S. manufacturing employment has fallen by one-fourth since the North American Free Trade Agreement took effect in 1994.
But American factory payrolls were declining well before NAFTA -- since the late 1970s, in fact. And as every social scientist knows, correlation is not causation.
While moving work to Mexico and especially to China has cost American manufacturing plants and jobs, most economists believe the bigger culprit was automation and new and faster ways of producing goods: robots and the Internet, for example.
The result is that U.S. manufacturing output today is at a record high. More goods are being produced than ever before, but with far fewer workers -- 12.3 million as of January, compared to 19.3 million in the same month in 1980.