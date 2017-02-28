In speech, Trump will promise improvements on healthcare, taxes and other big-ticket issues

President Trump will ask Congress to replace Obamacare with a proposal that will "expand choice, increase access, lower costs and at the same time provide better healthcare," according to excerpts released by the White House ahead of Tuesday's address to a joint session of Congress.

Such a plan has proved elusive to lawmakers in both parties because costs tend to rise as options increase. It's one reason Republicans have had trouble coalescing around a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, even though the law is loathed by the party's base.

"Mandating every American to buy government-approved health insurance was never the right solution for America," Trump planned to say. "The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the costs of health insurance and that is what we will do.”

The excerpts suggested Trump will make a number of major promises that could be hard to accomplish without increasing the size of the federal deficit, something the president has promised to avoid.

Trump will also promise that his immigration crackdown will "raise wages, help the unemployed, save billions of dollars and make our communities safer for everyone” and that his administration will devise a "historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rate on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere."

"At the same time, we will provide massive tax relief for the middle class.”

The promises span a variety of issues: "My administration wants to work with members in both parties to make childcare accessible and affordable to help ensure new parents have paid family leave to invest in women's health, and to promote clean air and clean water and rebuild our military infrastructure," Trump planned to say.

Trump's aides have promised an uplifting and uniting speech, in contrast to some of the darker addresses Trump gave at his inauguration, the Republican National Convention and other milestone events.

"The time for small thinking is over," Trump was to say. "The time for trivial fights is behind us.

"We just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts, the bravery to express the hopes that stir our souls and the confidence to turn those hopes and dreams to action. From now on, America will be empowered by our aspirations, not burdened by our fears."