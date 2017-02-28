Former L.A. Times interpreter in Iraq is Sen. Cory Booker's guest for Trump's speech

Saif Alnasseri, in glasses, a former translator for The Times' Baghdad bureau, with his family at Disneyland in 2012.

Among the Democratic guests for President Trump's speech Tuesday: a former Los Angeles Times interpreter from Iraq who came to the United States as a refugee.

Saif Alnasseri, who is now a pharmacy manager at a Walgreens and lives with his wife and two children in New Jersey, was invited by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

"Saif is a courageous, hardworking and proud American who has risked his life for this nation, who loves it dearly, and who makes our state and our country a better place," Booker said.

The Democratic guest list has become a protest of Trump's policies as lawmakers invite Muslims, immigrant "Dreamers" who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, LGBT activists and others.

Booker's invitation was seen as a direct response to Trump's executive order temporarily banning travel to the U.S. for those from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The ban was halted by an appellate court, but the Trump administration is expected to issue a new order this week.

Saif, who worked in Baghdad for The Times, had received death threats for his association with the Americans, the senator's office said. He and his wife came to the U.S. as refugees in 2008.

The senator called Saif "a man who reflects our nation at its very best."

The Times wrote about Alnasseri in 2012 — a few years after he arrived in the United States, and his family first visited Disneyland .