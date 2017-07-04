Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- President Trump boasts about his jobs record, but it's actually not as good as President Obama's
- Vice President Mike Pence has hitched himself to Trump's unpredictable presidency
- Trump's tweet about CNN raises outcry over promoting violence
GOP's Plan B for Obamacare — repeal first, replace later — began with quiet push from the Koch network
|Lisa Mascaro
President Trump’s surprise suggestion Friday that deadlocked Senate Republicans shift their focus to simply repealing Obamacare — and worry about replacing it later — has its roots in a Koch network proposal that has been shopped around Congress for months.
The influential Koch network, backed by the billionaire industrialists, floated the idea most recently at a retreat last weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo., where key conservative lawmakers heard an earful from frustrated GOP donors about the party’s failure to deliver on their signature campaign promise.