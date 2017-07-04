Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington

GOP's Plan B for Obamacare — repeal first, replace later — began with quiet push from the Koch network

Lisa Mascaro

President Trump’s surprise suggestion Friday that deadlocked Senate Republicans shift their focus to simply repealing Obamacare — and worry about replacing it later — has its roots in a Koch network proposal that has been shopped around Congress for months.

The influential Koch network, backed by the billionaire industrialists, floated the idea most recently at a retreat last weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo., where key conservative lawmakers heard an earful from frustrated GOP donors about the party’s failure to deliver on their signature campaign promise.

Read more

