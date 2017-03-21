Gorsuch open to idea of cameras in Supreme Court

On the heels of a C-SPAN poll that found 76% of Americans want to be able to watch Supreme Court arguments on television or over the Internet, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said it is something he would be open to considering.

Several other current and former justices have long resisted such efforts. “I can tell you the day you see a camera come into our courtroom, it's going to roll over my dead body," former Justice David Souter told a congressional committee in 1996.

But asked about the issue by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Gorsuch said, “I come to it with an open mind. It’s not a question I confess I have given a great deal of thought to.”

Gorsuch joked that he is getting plenty of experience with cameras of late. “The lights in my eyes are a bit blinding sometimes,” he said. “So I have to get used to that.”