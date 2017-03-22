Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says defending waterboarding was just part of his job as a lawyer

Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday returned to aggressively questioning Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch about his apparent defense of waterboarding and other such interrogation tactics while he was working in the administration of George W. Bush.

Her questions focused on a set of talking points the nominee had prepared for former Atty. Gen. Alberto Gonzales in 2005 that asked whether “aggressive interrogation techniques employed by the administration yielded any valuable information.” In the margin, Gorsuch had written, “Yes.”

Gorsuch demurred on Tuesday when Feinstein pressed him on what information he had showing that the techniques were effective, a finding that was contradicted by a 7,000-page report congressional investigators published on the issue. He asked for time to review the talking points in question.

When Feinstein brought the issue up again Wednesday, Gorsuch was prepared with an answer. He said he didn’t necessarily have any evidence to back up what was in the document.

“That was the position the clients were telling us,” he said. “I was a lawyer. My job was as an advocate. We were dealing with detainee litigation.”

Feinstein was unimpressed.

“It seems to me that people who advise have an obligation to find the truth in these situations,” said Feinstein, who helped lead an exhaustive bipartisan probe of American use of the torture tactics. “When we looked into it, we really saw the horrendous nature of what went on. … This is America. It is not what we stand for.”