House GOP scrambles to salvage Obamacare overhaul as conservative Freedom Caucus, moderates revolt

A planned vote Thursday on the GOP's Obamacare overhaul was postponed after President Trump failed to broker a deal with the conservative House Freedom Caucus and the bill continued losing support from moderate Republicans.

Instead of an expected floor debate, the day became a frenzy of closed-door meetings as different GOP factions huddled in rooms across the Capitol complex.

Early in the morning, it became clear that the caucus — whose strength comes from the estimated 30 votes the group brings to the table — was splintering.

GOP leaders worked late into the night to cut a deal with the group that has been pushing changes — namely repeal of all the mandates of the Affordable Care Act, including 10 essential health benefits, such as maternity coverage, that insurers are required to provide.

While the White House appeared willing to compromise, many headed into a morning meeting with Trump complained that GOP leaders did not go far enough to meet their concerns.

"They haven't met us at all," Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) said.

Some caucus members simply wanted to start over. Others bristled at maintaining some of Obamacare's more popular provisions, such as banning lifetime caps on coverage and allowing young people to remain on their parents' plans until they are 26.

"There's a split," acknowledged Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), who is among the few from the group backing the new bill, the American Health Care Act.

Without a deal at the White House and as moderates resisted the conservatives' changes, Thursday's vote appeared increasingly in doubt.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) was struggling to cobble together a majority for passage, but attempts to win conservatives pushed moderate Republicans farther away and doomed the bill's chances in the Senate.

One lawmaker, Rep. Phil Roe (R-Texas), emerged from a chairman's meeting with Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), and said the vote likely would be pushed to Friday.

That would dash the GOP's plans to pass the bill on the seventh anniversary of Obamacare.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (R-San Francisco) said Trump was making a "rookie's mistake" as he tried to close the deal.

Meanwhile, moderates were huddling on the first floor of the Capitol, and some left their meeting confident the essential benefits that conservatives wanted to eliminate would survive, at least on health insurance plans purchased on the individual marketplaces.

While that might ease some concerns, an increasing number of Republicans are simply uneasy about the details of the GOP bill.

They are being hammered by ad campaigns and phone calls from outside groups on both sides of the issue, and many complain that the process failed to create a workable product. They worry that it will be abandoned in the Senate, where Republican resistance is strong.

The bill aims to fulfill the GOP's long promise of repealing the Affordable Care Act, but creating a replacement system has proved more daunting. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said 24 million more Americans would be without insurance after the first decade if the new bill becomes law.

Times staff writer Noam N. Levey contributed to this report.