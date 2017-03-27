Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- After initially blaming Democrats, Trump sets his sights on the GOP for the failure of healthcare bill
- Trump learns power plays don't always work in Congress
- The party that tried to repeal Obamacare now must fix it
- Trump to give green light to Keystone pipeline project
House Intelligence Committee chairman met source on White House grounds
|Associated Press
The spokesman for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of his claim that communications involving President Trump's associates had been caught up in “incidental” surveillance.
The meeting came a day before Nunes disclosed at a news conference that U.S. spy agencies may have inadvertently surveilled Trump and his associates in routine targeting of foreigners' communications.
Nunes has declined to name his source. His spokesman, Jack Langer, says Nunes went to the White House to be near “a secure location” where he could look at the information.
Langer says Nunes has been concerned that Trump associates had been captured in incidental U.S. surveillance of foreign targets even before Trump made his baseless claims that former President Obama wiretapped him last year.