Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump proposes $1.1 trillion in spending
- No evidence has surfaced to support Trump's accusation that Obama wiretapped him, congressmen say
- Newly released tax returns reveal another piece of Trump's finances
- 24 million Americans would be without insurance by 2026, independent analysis shows
- Trump voters would be among biggest losers under Obamacare replacement
- Pentagon: Sex assaults increase at military academies
House panel approves troubled GOP healthcare bill
|Associated Press
The House Budget Committee on Thursday voted to advance the troubled Republican healthcare bill.
Three conservative GOP lawmakers joined the panel's Democrats in voting against the measure. That was one vote shy of what would have been needed to deal a damaging and embarrassing — but not fatal — setback to the party's showpiece legislation.
Even so, the tally underscored the challenge Republican leaders face in trying to round up votes for the measure. They hope to bring it to the full House next week.
The committee is planning to debate a slew of nonbinding proposals suggesting changes in the measure. They may provide clues about the types of changes the legislation will need for it to win House approval.