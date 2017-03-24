Speaker Ryan rushes to the White House for a last-minute meeting with Trump

Hours away from a crucial healthcare vote, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) rushed Friday to the White House for a 20-minute meeting with President Trump.

As Ryan met the president in the West Wing, the GOP effort to overturn the Affordable Care Act was in jeopardy. A number of key House Republicans said during the day they would vote "no" on the final passage of the bill.

Ryan has struggled to keep his coalition of fiscal hawks and more centrist conservatives together to repeal and replace Obamacare, as the current law is called.

As support for the bill seemed to waver Thursday, Trump issued an ultimatum that lawmakers must pass the bill or he would move on to other issues, such as tax reform.