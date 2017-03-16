Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump proposes $1.1 trillion in spending
- No evidence has surfaced to support Trump's accusation that Obama wiretapped him, congressmen say
- Newly released tax returns reveal another piece of Trump's finances
- 24 million Americans would be without insurance by 2026, independent analysis shows
- Trump voters would be among biggest losers under Obamacare replacement
- Pentagon: Sex assaults increase at military academies
How Trump’s budget proposal would reshape the government
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The White House released its “skinny budget,” a simplified version of the administration’s federal budget proposal for the 2018 fiscal year. It differs radically from that of President Trump's predecessor and includes large cuts in discretionary spending and additional money for defense.