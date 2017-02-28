Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

President Trump's first speech to Congress:

White House
Reporting from Meridian, Idaho

'I'm excited to see what more he's going to do'

Mark Z. Barabak
Kristin Rossow (Mark Z. Barabak)
Kristin Rossow (Mark Z. Barabak)

Kristin Rossow offered a single exuberant word summing up President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress: "Inspiring."

The small-business owner and mother of five had backed Trump from the moment he entered the presidential race in June 2015 as a decided longshot. For her, watching him Tuesday night was one of those pinch-me moments.

"I'm excited to see what more he's going to do," Rossow said, hailing his first month in office as a triumph of Trump's can-do spirit.

More on Rossow, Trump and the view from red-state Idaho tomorrow at www.latimes.com .

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
55°