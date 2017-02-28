President Trump's first speech to Congress:
- Trump laid out his agenda and touts "promises kept"
- Read the remarks as prepared
- Trump's guests : 3 Californians whose relatives were killed by people in the U.S. illegally
- Maxine Waters skipped the speech
- Here's why Democratic women were wearing white
Reporting from Meridian, Idaho
'I'm excited to see what more he's going to do'
|Mark Z. Barabak
Kristin Rossow offered a single exuberant word summing up President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress: "Inspiring."
The small-business owner and mother of five had backed Trump from the moment he entered the presidential race in June 2015 as a decided longshot. For her, watching him Tuesday night was one of those pinch-me moments.
"I'm excited to see what more he's going to do," Rossow said, hailing his first month in office as a triumph of Trump's can-do spirit.
More on Rossow, Trump and the view from red-state Idaho tomorrow at www.latimes.com .