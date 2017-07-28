Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Three Republicans, including John McCain, sink the Republicans' skinny repeal bill
- In Fox interview, Atty. Gen. Sessions responds to Trump's attacks
- GOP healthcare plan lurches toward vote
- Scaramucci takes aim at White House Chief of Staff Priebus
If Adam Schiff is California's next U.S. senator, he might want to thank President Trump
|Mark Z. Barabak
The road to elected office can be long and winding and is not always paved with the best of intentions.
Some politicians — think of the Kennedys, or the Bush family — are born to the trade. Others are borne by tragedy.
Former Santa Barbara Rep. Lois Capps succeeded her husband when he fell dead of a heart attack. Former New York Rep. Carolyn McCarthy was spurred to run when her husband was killed and her son gravely wounded in a mass shooting on the Long Island Rail Road.
Typically, though, the ascension is more methodical, one rung after the next, often with a pinch of right-place, right-time fortune thrown in for good measure.
Lately that bit of luck has visited itself upon Adam B. Schiff, in the form of Russian meddling and a president who hurls tweets like poison thunderbolts.