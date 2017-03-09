Washington restaurant: Competing with the president's own hotel is tough

The owners of a Washington wine bar have sued President Trump for unfair competition, saying he is using the power of the presidency to steal business for his luxury hotel near the White House.

The action, filed in District of Columbia Superior Court late Wednesday, is the latest legal attempt to pressure Trump over the unprecedented potential conflicts presented by his worldwide business holdings – including the Trump International Hotel, in a former Post Office building still owned by the federal government.

The General Services Administration, which manages the property, has not yet said whether it considers Trump in breach of a clause in the lease that prohibits federal officials from benefiting from the deal. Trump, since the election, has become his own landlord for the lease.

The owners of the Cork Restaurant and their lawyers, speaking to reporters Thursday, said Trump’s hotel and its restaurants are now a hot spot for anyone looking to buy favor with the Trump administration.

“Look, we all know that Washington, D.C., is a company town,” said Khalid Pitts, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife.

He said that lobbyists, foreign governments and others are constantly looking for influence. “Why wouldn’t they go to a place that most pleases the president of the United States?”

Pitts said that his restaurant, 1.5 miles from Trump’s hotel, has lost business recently, though he offered no specific examples of events lost to Trump. He also acknowledged that his 70-seat restaurant is facing tough competition from newer eateries that are closer by in Washington's booming restaurant scene.

Before the election, the legal complaint says, the government of Azerbaijan had an event at Cork; after Trump won, the Azerbaijani embassy held a holiday party at Trump’s hotel.

In January, Trump said he was stepping aside from his business and turning management of it over to his sons. But he has held on to the ownership. His lawyers say it would be unfair to expect Trump to dismantle his worldwide real-estate holdings.

The lawsuit is not seeking financial damages, but seeks a court order requiring Trump to end the conflict

Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, called the lawsuit “a publicity stunt completely lacking in merit.”