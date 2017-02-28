A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
Kellyanne Conway's feet on the couch -- does it really matter?
|Kurtis Lee
It’s a debate over etiquette.
A photo released on Monday shows Kellyanne Conway, a senior advisor to President Trump, with her feet on a couch in the Oval Office.
Proper? It depends.
Some on Twitter castigated Conway for disrespecting the Oval Office and the guests, which consisted of several presidents from historically black colleges and universities.
A photograph taken from a different angle shows Conway was kneeling on the couch so she could photograph the group with Trump. Here's that shot, along with tweets from people saying everyone needs to chill out.