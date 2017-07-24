Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
"I had no improper contacts," Kushner says after speaking to Senate investigators about Russia and election meddling
President Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner said Monday he "did not collude" with Russia and doesn't know of "anyone else in the campaign" who did.
Kushner, in a rare appearance before reporters at the White House, spoke within an hour of being interviewed behind closed doors on Capitol Hill by staff investigators of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is looking into Russia's meddling in the election and possible Trump campaign collusion.
"Let me be very clear: I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so," Kushner said, reading from a prepared statement.
"I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses and I have been fully transparent in providing all requested information," he added.
Kushner is to meet with both members and staff of the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. His brief comments about his Senate session mostly repeated what he wrote in an 11-page statement he publicly released in advance of Monday's questioning.
That statement was Kushner's account of his contacts with Russians during the campaign and Trump's post-election transition. He described four meetings with Russian nationals. Two of those were with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. at the time, Sergey Kislyak.
Kushner initially did not disclose the meetings as required on forms he submitted to get a government security clearance for his White House job. He has since revised those forms several times.
In his comments outside the West Wing, Kushner added a political note, echoing his father-in-law in insisting that Trump won the election because of his appeal to voters, not because of help from any foreign government.
"Donald Trump has a better message and ran a better campaign and that is why he won," Kushner said. "Suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for him."
Officials frequently speak to reporters on camera from just outside the West Wing doors, but the White House provided an unusual bit of stagecraft for the presidential son-in-law. Kushner spoke at a lectern that had been set up with a White House seal affixed.
After reading his prepared remarks, Kushner turned stiffly and walked back into the West Wing. He did not respond to questions shouted by reporters behind him.
