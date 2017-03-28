White House stopped Yates testimony about Russian meddling in presidential election, lawyer says

Former Deputy Atty. Gen. Sally Yates, shown testifying on Capitol Hill in 2015, was fired by President Trump on Jan. 30.

A lawyer for former Deputy Atty. Gen. Sally Yates said in letters last week that the Trump administration had moved to squelch her testimony in a hearing about Russian meddling in the presidential election.

In the letters, attorney David O'Neil said he understood the Justice Department was invoking “further constraints” on testimony she could provide at a House Intelligence Committee hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday. He said the department's position was that all actions she took as deputy attorney general were “client confidences” that could not be disclosed without written approval.

The Washington Post first reported the letters. A person familiar with the situation confirmed them as authentic to the Associated Press.

The White House called the Post story “entirely false.”

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and part of Trump's transition team, last week announced that the committee was canceling the planned public hearing with Yates and two former Obama administration intelligence officials — the former director of national intelligence, James Clapper, and former CIA Director John Brennan.