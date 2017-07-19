Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Grandparents are exempt from President Trump's travel ban but refugees aren't, Supreme Court says
- Trump shifts again, tells senators to stay in town to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act
- Trump and Putin held a second, undisclosed talk in Germany
- House approves measure to delay Obama-era smog reductions
- California businessman took part in Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer
- White House imposes fresh sanctions on Iran but stays in nuclear deal
McCain's current and former colleagues react to his diagnosis
|Jessica Roy
Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. Doctors discovered a tumor when they were operating to remove a blood clot above his eye.
News of the diagnosis broke Wednesday afternoon. On social media, messages of support flowed in from the longtime Republican senator's current and former colleagues in Washington and Arizona.
The White House issued a statement on behalf of the president.
This post will be updated.