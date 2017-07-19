Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

McCain's current and former colleagues react to his diagnosis

Jessica Roy

Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. Doctors discovered a tumor when they were operating to remove a blood clot above his eye.

News of the diagnosis broke Wednesday afternoon. On social media, messages of support flowed in from the longtime Republican senator's current and former colleagues in Washington and Arizona.

The White House issued a statement on behalf of the president.

This post will be updated.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
76°