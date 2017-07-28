McCain set to head back to Arizona to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments

Sen. John McCain is headed home.

Hours after McCain spurned his party and voted in opposition to a GOP measure to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the senator’s office announced Friday he will return to Arizona to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments for his recent diagnosis of brain cancer.

McCain, 80, was found this month to have a brain tumor known as a glioblastoma. He is scheduled to return to Washington in September after his initial treatments.

The glioblastoma – an aggressive type of cancer – was discovered when McCain had a blood clot removed from above his left eye. According to the Mayo Clinic, which is overseeing McCain’s treatment, glioblastoma is difficult to treat.

After returning to Washington this week and voting in favor of opening Senate debate on repeal, McCain was among three Republicans early Friday morning to vote in opposition to a so-called skinny bill that would repeal the ACA, known as Obamacare. The move by McCain, who has served in the Senate since 1987, has drawn the ire of members in his own party and some in the right-wing media.