Americans will not suffer economic harm as a result of the Republican-backed plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, President Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services said.

“I firmly believe that nobody will be worse off financially” under the measure being weighed by the House of Representatives, Secretary Tom Price said in an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Yet a Times analysis showed that the proposal would most hurt Trump's own backers — lower-income, older voters in conservative, rural parts of the country.

Heading into a week in which the Congressional Budget Office is expected to unveil its assessment of the GOP plan’s impact, the administration again portrayed the Affordable Care Act, colloquially known as Obamacare, as a failure.

“That was a broken system,” said Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney. Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” he predicted the Republican replacement would be “wildly successful.”

Critics sharply disagreed. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), interviewed on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” called the GOP plan “an absolute disaster” intended to create “a massive shift of wealth from working people and middle-income people to the very richest people in this country.”

The Republican leadership sought to dilute the impact of the coming budget office forecast, saying it had been off base in the past in predicting the numbers of people who would be able to obtain insurance.

“The one thing I’m certain will happen is the CBO will say, ‘Well, gosh. Not as many people will get coverage,’” said House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), also interviewed on CBS. “You know why? Because this isn’t a government mandate. This is not the government making you buy what we say you should buy.”

But even some Trump supporters reiterated doubts about the House version of the healthcare bill. Chief among them was Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who urged House colleagues not to “walk the plank” for a bill that would not pass muster in the Senate.

“The bill can probably be fixed, but it’s going to take a lot of carpentry on that framework,” he said on ABC.