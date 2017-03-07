Nominee to be No. 2 at Justice Department says he sees no reason to recuse himself from Russia probe

Rod Rosenstein is sworn in before testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be deputy attorney general in Washington on Tuesday.

Rod Rosenstein, the nominee to be the second-in-command at the Justice Department, testified Tuesday that he was "not aware" of any reason he would be prohibited from overseeing investigations into Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential campaign.

The 51-year-old federal prosecutor told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he may have met with Russian lawyers and judges over the course of his career but did not recall any contacts or meetings with Russian officials.

If confirmed to be deputy attorney general, Rosenstein would oversee any investigations into Russia's efforts to influence the fall elections after the recusal last week of Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

The attorney general stepped aside from the investigation after it was reported that he had met twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign but had told the Judiciary Committee he had no such contacts.

The FBI is investigating Russia's efforts to influence the election and potential ties between President Trump's campaign and the Kremlin.

Democrats have called for a special prosecutor to handle the Russia investigation. Pressed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) if he thought such a special prosecutor might be required, Rosenstein said he had not yet been briefed on the investigations.

He noted that former Atty. Gen. Loretta Lynch and acting Deputy Atty. Gen. Dana Boente had declined to name a special prosecutor.

"I am not in a position to answer the question because I don’t know the information they know," Rosenstein said, adding that he would consult with career lawyers and rules and regulations governing such appointments to determine if one is necessary.

He said he was confident he could ensure that all investigations at the Justice Department would be free of political influence."My job would be to make sure all investigations are conducted independently," he said.

Rosenstein has strong support from both Democrats and Republicans, and served as the top federal prosecutor in Maryland under Presidents Bush and Obama.