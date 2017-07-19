On the White House lunch menu: Trump's shifting ideas about what Senate Republicans should do next on Obamacare

But on Wednesday, Trump changed course yet again and said Republicans "MUST keep their promise" to repeal the 2010 law.

He said he would simply let the Affordable Care Act fail , a move that could create hardship for tens of millions of Americans.

Confronted with the failure this week of the proposed Republican legislation in the Senate, Trump initially blamed Democrats (who were united against it) and some Republicans, and then appeared to move on.

Trump has given Congress mixed signals over what he wants to do next.

President Trump will try again on Wednesday. He has invited the 52 Republican senators to lunch at the White House as the GOP tries to regroup after the embarrassing collapse of their Obamacare overhaul .

Republican senators know that doing nothing is not an option.

Healthcare premiums could rise for voters in every state, especially if the Trump administration follows through on its threats to stop paying subsidies that help defray costs for some households.

They also know voters may punish them in next year's midterm elections if they fail to deliver on their long-standing promise to gut Obamacare now that the GOP controls Congress and the White House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised a vote next week to simply repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement. But it is expected to fail with several Republican senators having already said they disagree with that approach.

But McConnell also made it clear that Republicans, at this point, do not have political consensus to overhaul Obamacare on their own.

That opens the door to a potential bipartisan invitation to Democrats to improve the law. The Senate health committee announced it will soon begin public hearings on the situation.

It remains doubtful that Republicans are willing to work with Democrats to shore up the Affordable Care Act, President Obama's signature domestic achievement that they vowed to repeal since it was passed in 2010.

Trump, who boasted of his art-of-the-deal negotiating prowess, once was seen as just the kind of Washington newcomer and outsider to the political process who could broker sticky bipartisan deals.

But the president's standing among even GOP senators has diminished, even if most are reluctant to say so publicly, as his unorthodox administration has been engulfed in controversy.

Trump himself has shifted positions so many times on healthcare that he gives senators little political cover on an issue that is highly important to their voters back home.

On Monday evening, the president was hosting a small group of Republican senators for dinner at the White House when news broke that two uninvited lawmakers had announced their opposition to the bill, guaranteeing that the legislation would fail if brought to a vote.

Lunch may not go much better. Said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a Trump ally: “I don’t know that lunch with 50 or 60 elected officials gets you very far."