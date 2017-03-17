Paul Ryan's make-or-break moment on Obamacare will test his power, legacy and relationship with Trump

It’s a make-or-break moment in House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s crusade to pass the GOP’s Obamacare replacement amid growing opposition from critics in his own party who see a chance to topple not only the bill but perhaps his young speakership as well.

No other Republican has staked his political capital on passage of the House GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act as much as Ryan. He’s hawked the plan almost daily on television and radio, using a wonkish PowerPoint demonstration, and he’s worked furiously to drum up support in Congress and the White House.

“People say it’s like herding cats. It’s not herding cats. It’s herding ravenous tigers,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), a conservative who has yet to give his support to the House bill.

Whether the Wisconsin Republican can pull off the legislative lift as the bill heads to a House vote next week will establish not only Ryan’s power and legacy, but also the tone of his rocky relationship with President Trump.