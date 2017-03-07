Possible No. 2 at Justice Department expected to be grilled over Russia investigation

Rod Rosenstein, the top federal prosecutor in Maryland, is expected to be grilled Tuesday morning by members of a Senate committee wondering how he will oversee the controversial investigation into Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential campaign.

Rosenstein will testify at his confirmation hearing to be the deputy attorney general. The 51-year-old Harvard Law School graduate served as U.S. attorney in Maryland under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and is well regarded by lawyers and politicians on both sides of the aisle.

His confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee was expected to have been a pro-forma affair -- until Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions last week recused himself from any aspect of investigations into last year's presidential race.

That means Rosenstein will be in charge of overseeing the federal investigation into Russia's hacking of Democratic Party computers and other efforts to influence the campaign.

Part of that investigation focuses on whether there are any links between Trump surrogates, associates and campaign workers and Russian officials.

