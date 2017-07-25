President Trump on Jeff Sessions fate: 'Time will tell'

President Trump offered Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions something between a lifeline and an expiration date during a brief news conference Tuesday, after spending days undermining and criticizing the former close ally.

“I'm very disappointed with the attorney general, but we’ll see what happens," Trump said at a Rose Garden appearance with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri. "Time will tell. Time will tell.”

Trump, asked twice whether Sessions' job is safe and what he can do to preserve it, declined to call on the attorney general to resign.

“I want the attorney general to be much tougher on the leaks from intelligence agencies, which are leaking like rarely have they ever leaked before," Trump said.

Trump, responding to another reporter's question, also denied he was letting Sessions twist in the wind.

“I don’t think I am doing that," Trump said. "but I am disappointed in the attorney general."

Why? He reiterated comments he made in an interview with the New York Times last week in which he complained that Sessions had recused himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential collusion with his campaign.

"He should not have recused himself," Trump said. "If he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me prior to taking office and I would have quite simply picked someone else…I think its unfair to the presidency.”