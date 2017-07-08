Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Trump and Putin meet for two hours at G-20 summit
- Mexico's president discusses border with Trump
- Trump meets with Putin today, and vows to fight for U.S. interests
- Protests on the second day of the Group of 20 summit delayed some leaders' arrival
- After clashes with President Trump, federal ethics chief announces he's quitting
Putin thinks Trump believed his take on election
|Associated Press
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he thinks President Trump believed his in-person denials of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.
Putin spoke Saturday after the Group of 20 summit, where he and Trump had their first face-to-face meeting.
He said Trump asked him numerous questions about Russia's alleged interference in the U.S. election during a lengthy discussion on the issue.
Putin says he thinks his answers satisfied Trump, but added that Trump's opinion would be better sought from the U.S. president himself.
Putin said he gave detailed answers, including about his conversations with representatives of the Obama administration. He added he wouldn't divulge their details, as the exchanges were confidential. "He asked questions; I replied. It seemed to me that he was satisfied with the answers."