Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump announces on Twitter that transgender people will be barred from military
- GOP senators running out of options to repeal Obamacare
- A leading GOP healthcare compromise was voted down with nine Republicans opposed
- Trump won't say whether he will fire Atty. Gen. Sessions
- McCain saves GOP healthcare plan, then calls for more bipartisanship
- Democrats unveil a new strategy for midterm elections
Decision on transgender people in military has a 'cart before horse feel,' Times analyst says
L.A. Times political analyst Cathleen Decker sees President Trump's announcement about transgender people in the military as an example of his administration's need to play defense. She says on Twitter that the decision is a play to Trump's base and that a jobs announcement would have resonance with more voters.
Here's some more analysis of White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders' responses to reporters' questions about the announcement.
Sanders also said this about Trump's continued disparagement of Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.