Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Trump meets with Putin today, and vows to fight for U.S. interests
- Protests on the second day of the Group of 20 summit delayed some leaders' arrival
- After clashes with President Trump, federal ethics chief announces he's quitting
- What to expect from Trump's much-anticipated meeting with Putin
- The Trump administration calls North Korea test an 'escalation'
Republicans are in charge. So why can't they deliver on healthcare?
|Mark Z. Barabak
For the better part of a decade, “repeal and replace” has been Republican gospel, a political talking point and policy manifesto.
Other issues that long served as the glue holding together the disparate GOP coalition — free trade, a deep and abiding suspicion of Russia, “traditional family values” — have loosened their grip on the party and its voters.
But the quest to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, as it has come to be called, and replace it with a Republican substitute remains a fundamental tenet of party faith.
The problem is delivering.