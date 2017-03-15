Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Newly released tax returns reveal another piece of Trump's finances
- 24 million Americans would be without insurance by 2026, independent analysis shows
- What you need to know about Congressional Budget Office, which did the analysis
- Kellyanne Conway says she has no evidence of wiretapping claims
- Trump voters would be among biggest losers under Obamacare replacement
- Attorney general asks 46 federal prosecutors to resign; one refuses
Our readers are split on GOP healthcare plan
|Melissa Leu
For the past several weeks, we've been asking people to grade President Trump on his performance and share their stories of how his presidency has affected them personally. The answers have varied greatly.
Then last week, House Republicans released their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, and we received an overwhelming number of responses on the issue. Here's what some of you had to say:
The healthcare system in the United States has many negatives that derive from it. It needs reform and President Trump has held to his promise and done so. Like it or not, Trump has followed through on almost everything on his platform in only 50 days!
The 'new, better' healthcare plan. Ha. I'm 58, I make $800 a month, my insurance through the ACA is a little over $400 a month. Under your plan, I fall into that age category where 'good luck' is the GOP plan. How about the same insurance we pay for Congress is offered to us??'
The healthcare replacement is terrifying for people like me — self-employed with a pre-existing condition. I'm honestly thinking of closing my business I love to find a 'real job' just to make sure I'm OK in the future.