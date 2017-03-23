Revised GOP bill to overhaul Obamacare would save less money, still lead to 24 million more uninsured

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney defend the GOP healthcare legislation at the White House last week.

House Republicans' revised plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act would reduce the deficit by half as much as their original plan, according to a new analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

But the legislation, which GOP leaders are scrambling to advance, would still double the number of Americans without coverage over the next decade, increasing the ranks of the uninsured by 24 million.

The new CBO estimate does not take account of current negotiations among GOP lawmakers about rolling back Obamacare further.

Conservative lawmakers are pushing to scrap requirements in the current law that all health plans cover a basic set of benefits.

Eliminating that requirement could have an impact on how many Americans have coverage.

But if House leaders proceed with their plans to vote Friday on a revised bill, it is unlikely the CBO would have enough time to evaluate the impact before lawmakers vote.