- House GOP leaders postponed a vote on their health plan until Friday
- White House acknowledges it doesn't yet have the votes to pass healthcare bill
- Claims of surveillance of Trump transition team raises far-reaching questions
- Senate Democrats plan filibuster to try to block Gorsuch nomination to the Supreme Court
- Obama defends Affordable Care Act as Republicans try to repeal it
- The Trump transition team's communications were swept up in U.S. spying, lawmaker says
Revised GOP bill to overhaul Obamacare would save less money, still lead to 24 million more uninsured
Noam N. Levey
House Republicans' revised plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act would reduce the deficit by half as much as their original plan, according to a new analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
But the legislation, which GOP leaders are scrambling to advance, would still double the number of Americans without coverage over the next decade, increasing the ranks of the uninsured by 24 million.
The new CBO estimate does not take account of current negotiations among GOP lawmakers about rolling back Obamacare further.
Conservative lawmakers are pushing to scrap requirements in the current law that all health plans cover a basic set of benefits.
Eliminating that requirement could have an impact on how many Americans have coverage.
But if House leaders proceed with their plans to vote Friday on a revised bill, it is unlikely the CBO would have enough time to evaluate the impact before lawmakers vote.