Russia, Iran sanctions deal is said to clear way for House vote

Republican and Democratic leaders in the House appear to have reached a deal on a bill that would sharply limit President Trump's ability to suspend or terminate sanctions on Russia.

If the bill ultimately passes, Trump would face a difficult choice — whether to veto a bill and fuel concerns that he is aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin while the FBI is investigating allegations of collusion with Moscow, or sign legislation that his administration strongly opposes.

The agreement to fix procedural concerns, add sanctions against North Korea and modify restrictions on the participation of U.S. energy companies in some international projects, clears the way for a House vote next week.

A version of the bill released by House Republican leaders follows passage of a Senate bill in June that would prohibit U.S. businesses from working on or supporting energy projects that include any participation by Russian companies, even outside Russia’s borders.

The House version would set a threshold for Russian involvement, applying that restriction to projects where sanctioned Russian entities have at least a 33% interest.

Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the revised legislation was “the product of intense negotiations.”

With the changes, “a nearly united Congress is poised to send [Russian] President Putin a clear message on behalf of the American people and our allies, and we need President Trump to help us deliver that message,” Cardin said in a statement.

The legislation follows U.S. intelligence agencies’ assessments that Russia sought to influence the U.S. presidential election last year and tilt it toward Trump.

A special counsel and several congressional committees are investigating whether there was any collusion with Trump’s campaign.

The measure gained urgency as evidence emerged in recent weeks that members of Trump’s family and several top aides were in contact with Russians during the campaign last year.

White House officials asked lawmakers this month to reconsider the Russia provisions that the Senate added to an Iran sanctions bill that passed 98-2.

The new version also will include sanctions against North Korea, modeled after language that passed the House 419-1 in May and hasn’t been taken up by the Senate.

If the House passes the modified sanctions package, the Senate will have to hold another vote on the legislation that would now punish North Korea, Iran and Russia.