World leaders including President Trump, lower left, and Vladimir Putin, upper right, attend a banquet at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017.

A Russian senator who frequently voices staunchly pro-Kremlin views on social media blamed the U.S. news media for overblowing reports about a previously undisclosed dinner conversation between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit.

The White House confirmed that Trump and Putin spoke at a dinner during the summit, attended by several world leaders and their spouses, in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month. During the meal, Trump reportedly spoke with Putin at his table, where the Russian president was seated next to First Lady Melania Trump, for close to an hour. Critics have said Trump broke protocol by using the Kremlin’s translator to communicate with Putin.

Trump defended the meeting in his own set of angry tweets late Tuesday, saying it had been on his public schedule.

Alexey Pushkov, chairman of information policy in the upper house of the Russian parliament, sided with Trump.

“Now in the US they are making a scandal about Trump and Putin's fake ‘secret dinner.’ Asking to give details of a secret conversation that didn't take place. They are sick,” Pushkov tweeted Wednesday.