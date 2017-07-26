Scaramucci tweets confusing statement, referring to information in Politico report as a 'leak'

Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci tweeted a confusing statement Wednesday night, addressing information reported earlier by Politico as a "leak." The article reported on Scaramucci's financial disclosures. According to Politico, those details had been filed with the Office of Government Ethics, so it's unclear what – if anything – was leaked information.

Scaramucci's tweet further confused as it ended with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus' Twitter handle. Just before those characters, he noted that he intended to contact the FBI and the Justice Department.

Five days ago, Scaramucci, responding to a question about reported tensions between him and the chief of staff, said he and Priebus "are a little bit like brothers, where we rough each other up a little, which is totally normal for brothers."