Sens. Manchin and Heitkamp become first Democrats to announce support for Gorsuch

Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota became the first Democrats to say they will vote for Judge Neil Gorsuch and not support the effort to filibuster his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Their announcements came as no surprise. Both are centrists who have to run for reelection next year in states that voted overwhelmingly for Trump.

"After considering his record, watching his testimony in front of the Judiciary Committee and meeting with him twice, I will vote to confirm him to be the ninth justice on the Supreme Court," Manchin said. "I have found him to be an honest and thoughtful man.... I have not found any reasons why this jurist should not be a Supreme Court justice."

Heitkamp said she was impressed with Gorsuch's record as a judge. "This vote does not diminish how disturbed I am by what the Republicans did to Judge [Merrick] Garland," referring to the GOP-led Senate's refusal last year to consider President Obama's choice to fill the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. "But I was taught that two wrongs don't make a right," she said.

The Republican majority in the Senate needs six more Democrats to join with them if they hope to stop the expected filibuster of President Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

It takes 60 votes to end the debate under the Senate's current rules. But the 52 Republicans may vote to simply eliminate this requirement if the Democrats stand firm against Gorsuch.

On Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to approve Gorsuch on a party line vote and send the nomination to the Senate floor. A final vote is expected April 7.