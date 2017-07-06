Senators urge Trump to confront Putin on Russian interference in election

Top Senate Democrats are pushing President Trump, ahead of his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, to confront the Russian president over his election meddling and warn against further interference.

Trump has continued to raise doubts about Russia's role influencing the U.S. election, reiterating Wednesday in a speech in Warsaw his belief that "it could have been other people."

The senators, led by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York, urged Trump to use his time with Putin to warn him off future attempts to meddle.

"We believe it is crucial for you — as the president of the United States — to raise this matter with President Putin and to ensure that he hears you loud and clear — interfering in our elections was wrong in 2016 and it will not be permitted to happen again," wrote Schumer and the top Democrats on the Intelligence, Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees.

"We urge you to raise this matter with President Putin later this week. President Putin must understand this can never happen again."

The U.S. intelligence community concluded in its report released in January that Putin ordered the Russia operation — which it called unprecedented — in hopes of harming Democrat Hillary Clinton's electoral chances and helping Trump.

According to White House advisors, Trump has no set agenda for his meeting with Putin.