Sessions and deputy attorney general visiting U.S. base at Guantanamo

The top two Justice Department officials will tour the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Friday, a facility that President Obama tried to close but President Trump has vowed to continue.

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein wanted to tour the base first-hand to get “an up-to-date understanding of current operations,” according to a statement by Ian Prior, a Justice Department spokesman. “The purpose of the trip is to gain that understanding by meeting with the people on the ground who are leading our government-wide efforts at GTMO,” the military’s abbreviation for the base.

The visit, and the statement, are more signs that the Trump administration intends to keep the prison open as part of a strategy against combating terror attacks.

“Keeping this country safe from terrorists is the highest priority of the Trump administration,” the statement said. “Recent attacks in Europe and elsewhere confirm that the threat to our nation is immediate and real, and it remains essential that we use every lawful tool available to prevent as many attacks as possible.”

The prison, opened shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, remains the target of lawsuits by human rights activists who have argued that the Constitution prohibits indefinite detention without charges.

Obama announced plans to close the prison shortly after taking office, and his administration worked to transfer the remaining detainees. But the effort faced strong opposition in Congress, which passed legislation prohibiting the transfer of detainees to the U.S. for trial.

Obama’s efforts fell short: The detention facility still houses 41 prisoners. Seven of them face formal charges, including five defendants accused of plotting the 2001 attacks.

Trump, though he has not yet formally reversed Obama’s policy, has repeatedly said he wants to keep the prison open. “We’re gonna load it up with some bad dudes, believe me,” he said during the 2016 campaign.

In March, he tweeted inaccurately that 122 detainees had been released by the Obama administration and had returned to the battlefield. In fact, 113 of those had been released by former President George W. Bush. “Just another terrible decision!” Trump wrote.