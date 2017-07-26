Six weeks after Alexandria shooting, Rep. Steve Scalise is discharged from the hospital

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, six weeks after he was shot at a congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, Va.

Scalise and four other people were injured when a gunman opened fire at the practice. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

"Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago," according to a statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center released by Scalise's office.



Scalise will begin an "intensive" inpatient rehabilitation, the statement said. "He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation."