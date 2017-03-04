Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rallies around U.S.

Supporters of President Trump are convening at Trump Tower, the Washington Monument and other spots around the country to show their pride in his presidency.

Groups of hundreds of people turned out in places from Colorado's state Capitol to near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for Saturday's "March 4 Trump" rallies. At some gatherings, they clashed verbally with generally smaller groups of counterprotesters.

At Trump Tower in Manhattan, a couple of hundred supporters chanted "U-S-A" and held signs with messages such as "Yes he is our president."

Some minor scuffles between dueling demonstrators at the Minnesota state Capitol were quickly defused by other protesters and police. Near Mar-a-Lago, where Trump is spending the weekend, the Palm Beach Post reported that people on both sides exchanged profanity.

Trump's motorcade briefly stopped so he could wave to supporters.