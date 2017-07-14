Three Marines from Southern California were among 16 killed in military plane crash

Marine Capt. Sean E. Elliott, 30, left, Sgt. Chad E. Jenson, 25, and Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, 28, were among 16 service members killed in the cargo plane crash in Mississippi on July 10.

The Pentagon identified 16 service members, three from Southern California, who were killed this week when their military cargo plane suffered a mid-air failure on a cross-country flight and crashed in a soybean field in rural Mississippi.

The KC-130T aircraft was carrying one Navy sailor, six Marines and nine crew members on a mission from North Carolina to California when it disappeared from air traffic control radar Monday afternoon as it passed over Leflore County, Miss.

Investigators have yet to determine what happened to the plane, which was transporting equipment and personnel from the elite 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, based at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C., for pre-deployment training.

The KC-130T, which took off from Cherry Point, N.C., was set to drop off the special operations forces in Yuma, Ariz., before continuing to Naval Air Facility El Centro in Imperial County.

It had traveled about 900 miles westward and was flying above a stretch of the Mississippi Delta when witnesses said they heard a loud bang and saw a smoking plane corkscrew toward the ground near U.S. Highway 82.

Brig. Gen. Bradley James, commander of the 4th Marine Air Wing, told reporters Wednesday in Mississippi that there were two impact sites separated by about a mile.

“Indications are something went wrong at cruise altitude,” he said. “There is a large debris pattern.”

Among those killed were Marine Capt. Sean E. Elliott, 30, of Orange. Elliott was a KC-130 commander assigned to the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452, based in Newburgh, N.Y.

Staff Sft. Robert H. Cox, 28, of Ventura was a special operations Marine with the 2nd Raider Battalion headquartered at Camp Lejeune. He had deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 and Iraq three times since 2009, most recently in July 2016.

Sgt. Chad E. Jenson, 25, of Los Angeles was also a member of the special operations 2nd Raider Battalion. He was awaiting his first deployment.