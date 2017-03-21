Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Tillerson to skip meeting of NATO foreign ministers, but will travel to Russia and Italy

Associated Press
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Associated Press)
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip a semiannual meeting of NATO foreign ministers this spring and will instead travel to a Group of 7 meeting of top diplomats in Italy and then to Russia.

U.S. officials said Monday that Tillerson will meet NATO diplomats this week in Washington for a conference on defeating Islamic State, suggesting there was no need for him to attend the meeting of the alliance in Brussels. The State Department's third-ranking official, Undersecretary of State Tom Shannon, will represent the U.S. at that meeting, the officials said.

The officials said Tillerson would attend the G7 meeting in Sicily in May and then travel to Moscow.

