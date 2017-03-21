Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Gorsuch signals reluctance to overturn Supreme Court precedents like Roe vs. Wade
- Sen. Feinstein grills Gorsuch on abortion, wiretapping
- Secretary of State Tillerson will skip NATO meeting but travel to Russia
- In a bid for votes, House Republicans rush to fix bill that would repeal Obamacare
- Gov. Brown explains his measured approach to President Trump
- The FBI is investigating possible coordination between Trump campaign and Russia
washington
Tillerson to skip meeting of NATO foreign ministers, but will travel to Russia and Italy
|Associated Press
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip a semiannual meeting of NATO foreign ministers this spring and will instead travel to a Group of 7 meeting of top diplomats in Italy and then to Russia.
U.S. officials said Monday that Tillerson will meet NATO diplomats this week in Washington for a conference on defeating Islamic State, suggesting there was no need for him to attend the meeting of the alliance in Brussels. The State Department's third-ranking official, Undersecretary of State Tom Shannon, will represent the U.S. at that meeting, the officials said.
The officials said Tillerson would attend the G7 meeting in Sicily in May and then travel to Moscow.